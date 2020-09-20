Drew Lock suffers shoulder injury in Week 2

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock left Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a shoulder injury.

Lock took a hard hit early in the first half when he was trying to scramble outside the pocket. Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree landed hard on Lock, who fumbled on the play. Lock stayed down for a few seconds and then walked off the field favoring his throwing arm.

Bud Dupree pounces on Drew Lock to force a fumble. Big play by the former Wildcat. pic.twitter.com/65r0IjOkqc — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) September 20, 2020

Lock went to the locker room after the play and Jeff Driskel took over for him. The Broncos quickly ruled Lock out for the rest of the game.

Lock, Denver’s second-round pick last year, is in his first full season as the team’s starting quarterback. The former Missouri star completed 22-of-33 passes for 216 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions in the Broncos’ Week 1 loss to the Tennessee Titans.