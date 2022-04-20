Dwayne Haskins 911 audio may reveal why QB was walking on freeway

The 911 audio from the morning Dwayne Haskins was hit by a car and killed has been released, and it may offer an explanation for why the late NFL quarterback was walking along the side of a freeway in Florida.

Haskins, who was 24, died on April 9 after he was hit by a dump trick while walking on I-595 in South Florida. In audio of multiple 911 calls that was obtained by FOX Sports 640’s Andy Slater on Wednesday, Haskins’ wife Kalabrya can be heard telling a dispatcher that her husband had gotten out of his car after he ran out of gas.

“My husband was stuck on the side of the highway. He had to go walk and get gas and then he said he was returning to the car on the highway,” Kalabrya said. “He said he would call me back after he (was done) putting the gas in and I kept calling and calling and he wasn’t answering. Eventually after 10 minutes of calling the phone (it) eventually cut off. It’s not working now. I had his location and I just want somebody to go in the area to see if his car is there and if he’s OK.”

The dispatcher told Kalabrya that she did not want to alarm her but that police and rescue squad were already en route to the scene of an incident in the same area Kalabrya described. In a separate 911 call, a woman told a dispatcher there was “a man hit in front of me” by a dump truck when she was driving along I-595. You can hear the full audio below:

NEW: 911 audio from the morning Dwayne Haskins tragically died on a South Florida road. One of the calls is from his concerned wife in Pittsburgh after she says she just spoke to him. pic.twitter.com/yoAWsHJbiG — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) April 20, 2022

Kalabrya also told the dispatcher that Haskins was “stranded by himself” and was walking along the freeway. Reports have indicated that there was a woman in Haskins’ car who was intoxicated and passed out.

While the information that Haskins allegedly gave to his wife has not been confirmed, it may explain why the former first-round pick left his vehicle on foot.

Haskins was less than a month away from his 25th birthday when he died. The former Rose Bowl MVP threw for 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 16 career NFL games. He spent his first two seasons with Washington and was entering his second season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.