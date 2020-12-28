Dwayne Haskins blows off media after awful performance vs. Panthers

Dwayne Haskins was benched during Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers, and he did not want to talk about it afterward.

Haskins went just 14/28 for 154 yards with three turnovers during Sunday’s loss before being benched for Taylor Heinicke during the second half. After the game, Haskins declined team PR’s request for media availability and left the stadium. Further attempts by the team’s PR staff to get in touch with him remotely failed as well.

Update: Team PR was unable to get in touch with Haskins. So he will not be talking. https://t.co/5T2bzAKayr — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 28, 2020

NFL media rules state that players are required to at least be available to the media after games. It’s a particularly bad look for Haskins, as he was stripped of the captaincy after attending what he said was a private birthday party without wearing a mask. Between that and his blowing off the media, it’s been a week of unprofessional actions from the second-year quarterback.

Washington can still win the NFC East if they win at Philadelphia in Week 17. Given his performance both on and off the field, it’s fair to question whether the team will let Haskins anywhere near that game.