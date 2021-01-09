Dwayne Haskins to visit Panthers

Dwayne Haskins may be moving closer to getting his second chance in the NFL.

The free agent quarterback is scheduled to visit the Carolina Panthers on Monday, as first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. For now, the visit is for fact-finding purposes, but the Panthers could move to sign Haskins if the visit goes well for both sides.

Haskins has some existing ties to Carolina’s coaching staff. Head coach Matt Rhule has known Haskins since high school, and Rhule also worked alongside current Ohio State coach Ryan Day at Temple in 2006.

The Panthers’ quarterback situation is unsettled, with Teddy Bridgewater largely failing to impress in 2020. That could leave an opening for Haskins, but he has a lot to prove after the way his Washington career ended.

For what it’s worth, the Panthers have been consistently linked to Haskins since he left Washington. Their interest seems very legitimate.