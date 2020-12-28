 Skip to main content
Dwayne Haskins talks with media following ‘hardest week’ of his life

December 27, 2020
by Larry Brown

Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins ended up talking with the media on Sunday night after a whirlwind affair.

Haskins was benched after playing poorly in Washington’s 20-13 loss to Carolina on Sunday. The second-year quarterback then didn’t speak with the media after the game and instead headed home.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Haskins was told backup Taylor Heinicke would be speaking with the media, which is why he went home.

The explanation given to Schefter does not make much sense since NFL rules state the starting quarterback is required to speak with the media.

Washington Post reporter Nicki Jhabvala gave an alternative explanation, saying that Haskins declined to talk with the media when approached by team PR and left the stadium.

Washington PR said there was a miscommunication in the heat of the moment but Haskins ended up talking.

The Washington quarterback said he was enduring the hardest week of his life.

What made it so hard? Haskins was stripped of his captain duties for acting irresponsibly by breaking COVID protocols in attending a party indoors without a mask on. Despite all the negative headlines, he made the start, but played so poorly he got benched. And then he drew negative attention for declining to speak with the media afterwards. He compounded an unprofessional move early in the week with an unprofessional move after the game.

