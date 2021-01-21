Dwayne Haskins to visit with Steelers

Dwayne Haskins saw his brief tenure with Washington come to an unceremonious end last month, but the former first-round pick is generating interest from other teams.

Haskins has already visited with the Carolina Panthers, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he is scheduled to meet with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday.

Ben Roethlisberger is expected to return in 2021, so the Steelers would be interested in Haskins as a backup. The same will likely be true of at least a handful of other teams.

Haskins was waived by Washington after being benched for poor play multiple times. The former Ohio State star was also fined by the team twice for violating COVID-19 protocols and stripped of his captainship for one of his off-field blunders.

Though he is 23 and has undeniable talent, it sounds like Haskins had some serious work ethic issues during his brief time in Washington. He would have to prove to any interested teams that he has learned from his mistakes. If Haskins can do that, there’s certainly plenty of time to revive his career.