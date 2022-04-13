Dwayne Haskins’ wife issues statement on husband’s death

Dwayne Haskins’ wife issued a statement on Thursday addressing her husband’s death and thanking fans for their support.

In a statement that was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kalabrya Haskins began by thanking “every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time of loss.” She also shared service information for Dwayne. You can read the full statement below:

A statement from Kalabrya Haskins: pic.twitter.com/JJ4tVnYyll — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) April 13, 2022

Dwayne and Kalabrya, whose maiden name is Gondrezick, got married in March 2021. They were in Las Vegas to renew their vows several months later when Gondrezick was arrested and charged with battery. Haskins told police that Gondrezick had punched him in the face and chipped his tooth during an argument at a hotel.

Haskins, who was 24, died on Saturday morning after being hit by a dump trick while walking on I-595 in South Florida. It is unclear why exactly he was walking along the freeway, but a new detail about the incident surfaced on Tuesday evening.

Haskins was less than a month away from his 25th birthday when he died. The former Rose Bowl MVP and first-round pick by Washington threw for 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 16 career NFL games. He spent his first two seasons with Washington and was entering his second season with the Steelers.