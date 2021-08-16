 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, August 16, 2021

Eagles players reportedly ‘blown away’ by Jalen Hurts

August 16, 2021
by Grey Papke

Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts didn’t put to rest every question about him possibly being the franchise quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles during his limited action last season. It sounds like he might be doing it in training camp, though.

ESPN’s Jordan Schultz reported Monday that there is a “fast-growing sentiment” around Eagles camp that Hurts is “undoubtedly” the franchise quarterback. Schultz added that Eagles players are “consistently blown away” by Hurts’ skill level and work ethic.

Hurts seemed to get off to a rough start in camp, but that will happen to 23-year-old quarterbacks. Evidently, he has stabilized himself brilliantly and looks to be in command of the offense.

There have been persistent rumors that the Eagles were in the hunt for a quarterback upgrade. If Hurts is as good as he sounds in this report, that won’t be necessary.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus