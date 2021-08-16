Eagles players reportedly ‘blown away’ by Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts didn’t put to rest every question about him possibly being the franchise quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles during his limited action last season. It sounds like he might be doing it in training camp, though.

ESPN’s Jordan Schultz reported Monday that there is a “fast-growing sentiment” around Eagles camp that Hurts is “undoubtedly” the franchise quarterback. Schultz added that Eagles players are “consistently blown away” by Hurts’ skill level and work ethic.

There is a fast-growing sentiment among #Eagles’ players that Jalen Hurts is undoubtedly the franchise QB. His work ethic, intangibles and overall skill level have captured the entire locker room. Players I’ve spoken with are consistently blown away by Hurts – on/off the field. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 16, 2021

Hurts seemed to get off to a rough start in camp, but that will happen to 23-year-old quarterbacks. Evidently, he has stabilized himself brilliantly and looks to be in command of the offense.

There have been persistent rumors that the Eagles were in the hunt for a quarterback upgrade. If Hurts is as good as he sounds in this report, that won’t be necessary.