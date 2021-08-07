 Skip to main content
Jalen Hurts not impressing in Eagles camp?

August 7, 2021
by Grey Papke

Jalen Hurts

There are consistent rumors linking the Philadelphia Eagles with other quarterbacks. Part of the reason why might have to do with Jalen Hurts’ camp performance.

Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation, who attended Saturday’s practice, suggested that Hurts’ performance was not going to be enough to end any search for an upgrade.

Eliot Shorr-Parks of WIP said it was a bad day for the entire offense, but Hurts’ decision-making left something to be desired.

One bad practice is hardly the end of the world for Hurts and the offense. Still, if this keeps up for the better part of camp, the worries will only grow.

There are already questions regarding how committed the Eagles are to Hurts given some of the trade rumors that have popped up in recent weeks. It goes back even before the offseason, when Hurts was given no guarantees about winning the job. Nothing is imminent, but at this point, it’s something to keep an eye on.

