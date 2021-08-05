Eagles’ trade talks for Deshaun Watson heating up?

The Philadelphia Eagles are a team that have had trade interest in Deshaun Watson, and those talks are heating up according to a report.

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso reported on Wednesday about the status of trade talks between the Eagles and Houston Texans. He says things are heating up, though there are some hurdles.

Source: Talks are heating up between #Eagles and #Texans on a Deshaun Watson trade. Still some hurdles to get over. But both sides attempting to come to an agreement. — Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) August 5, 2021

The hurdles are more like mountains, as in the mountain of lawsuits Watson is facing for alleged sexual assault. The quarterback is facing 22 civil lawsuits for his alleged misconduct with multiple masseuses. 10 women reportedly have filed police complaints against him.

Watson was seeking a trade prior to the avalanche of lawsuits that were filed against him. He still wants a trade.

Giving up assets to acquire a quarterback who has not yet been disciplined by the league is risky for any team. But the Eagles, who have Jalen Hurts as their starter entering the season, may not be deterred. Hurts does not seem to be bothered by the rumors either.