Eagles’ Brandon Graham had the cockiest comment during coin toss

Brandon Graham made a cocky comment during the coin toss before overtime of his Philadelphia Eagles’ 37-34 win over the Buffalo Bills at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. in Week 12 on Sunday night.

The Bills won the coin toss before overtime and chose to receive the ball. Graham, who represented the Eagles during the toss, was caught on a mic saying “it don’t matter” after the Bills won the toss.

“It don’t matter” – Brandon Graham after the Bills took the ball pic.twitter.com/FU1mfnPbVR — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) November 27, 2023

Graham was proven correct.

Though the Bills took the ball first and drove into Eagles territory, Buffalo missed a great chance to win the game when they failed to connect on a 3rd-down pass. They settled for a field goal to go up 31-28. Philly got the ball back after that and drove for a touchdown to win the game.

Graham knew. And now Josh Allen has to face all the same questions following the loss.