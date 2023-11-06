 Skip to main content
Eagles get brutal update on Dallas Goedert

November 5, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Dallas Goedert with an arm injury during Eagles-Cowboys game

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert suffered a concerning injury Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

Goedert was hurt late in the third quarter of the Eagles’ 28-23 win over the Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa.

The Eagles were facing 2nd-and-10 at the Cowboys’ 41. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts connected on a short pass to Goedert, who ran down the left sideline for 28 yards.

The 6’5″ tight end used a right-handed stiff arm against Cowboys safety Markquese Bell. The defender blindly held onto Goedert’s arm, which resulted in the Eagles veteran leaving the field.

Goedert was unable to return to the field after the incident. The medical staff later diagnosed Goedert with a fracture in his right forearm. He will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the fracture.

Goedert entered the contest with 360 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns on the season. both numbers ranked third on the Eagles behind star wide receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith.

The Eagles’ triumph over the Cowboys pushed them to 8-1 for the season. But the result may feel more like a Pyrrhic victory if Goedert has to miss significant time.

Dallas GoedertPhiladelphia Eagles
