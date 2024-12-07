 Skip to main content
Eagles place key offensive player on injured reserve

December 7, 2024
by Grey Papke
Eagles helmet

Oct 9, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles will be a bit shorthanded for the rest of the regular season due to a key injury.

The Eagles are placing tight end Dallas Goedert on injured reserve due to a knee injury, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The move means Goedert will miss at least four of the Eagles’ five remaining regular season games, but the hope is to have him back at full speed for the playoffs.

Goedert had already been ruled out for Sunday’s game after leaving last Sunday’s win over Baltimore in the fourth quarter. He has already missed about a month earlier this season due to a separate injury. That has contributed to his somewhat underwhelming numbers in 2024, having tallied 38 catches for 441 yards and two touchdowns.

The Eagles are clear favorites to win the NFC East, and they still have the chance to catch the Detroit Lions as the top seed in the conference. That is not entirely within their hands, however, and getting Goedert healthy is more important.

