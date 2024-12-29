Eagles fan had savage message for Jerry Jones

A Philadelphia Eagles fan had a pretty savage message for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones prior to Sunday’s game.

Jones relayed a story on 105.3 The Fan prior to Sunday’s Cowboys-Eagles game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. about a confrontation he had with an Eagles fan. Needless to say, the fan in question has rather enjoyed Dallas’ disappointing season, and encouraged Jones to keep it up.

“Keep doing the job you’re doing this year,” the fan told the Cowboys owner.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on @1053thefan said an Eagles fan told him today: "Keep doing the job you're doing this year." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 29, 2024

The Eagles and Cowboys have a long-standing rivalry. That sentiment is almost certainly shared by the rest of the fanbase, with the Cowboys entering Sunday’s game at 7-8. It was even worse a few weeks ago, but they have stabilized things after starting 3-7.

Jones has some big decisions to make for 2025, including one about his head coach. Ironically, he may be leaning toward essentially following the Eagles fan’s advice on that front.