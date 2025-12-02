Eagles fans egged OC Kevin Patullo’s home

A group of Philadelphia Eagles fans threw eggs at the home of embattled offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo on Sunday night.

Video circulated on social media Monday showing a group of young Eagles fans throwing items at what was purportedly Patullo’s home. Initially, it was believed that they were throwing rocks.

A group of young Eagles fans allegedly threw rocks at Kevin Patullo’s home last night. It is not 100% confirmed this is his home, but some in the comments familiar with the situation attest that is.



The Moorestown Police Department in Moorestown, N.J., where Patullo lives, confirmed to ESPN’s Tim McManus that Patullo’s home was vandalized with eggs.

Patullo has taken a great deal of heat for the Eagles’ offensive struggles in recent weeks. Fans have chanted for his firing at games, but coach Nick Sirianni is adamantly sticking with him despite the mounting criticism.

The Eagles’ offense appears to have significantly regressed in 2025 after winning a Super Bowl last year. The team is averaging a modest 22.5 points per game, and they have not scored more than 21 points in a game since Oct. 26. Things really came to a head after Friday’s 24-15 loss to the Chicago Bears, in which the offense played it very safe at points.

At 8-4, the Eagles are still in good shape for the playoffs. If the offense does not perk up, however, the backlash against Patullo will only get worse.