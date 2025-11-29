Nick Sirianni sends message after Eagles fans called for him to make 1 major change

Nick Sirianni is standing by his coaching staff amid calls for the Philadelphia Eagles to make a serious change to their offense.

Eagles fans were unhappy with the team’s offensive playcalling during their 24-15 loss to the Chicago Bears. Philadelphia made several questionable calls throughout the contest, including a decision to let the clock run down to the two-minute warning in the first half, which drew loud boos inside Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa.

With the Eagles putting up just nine points midway through the fourth quarter, fans started chanting for offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo to be fired.

“Fire Kevin! Fire Kevin!” fans were heard chanting.

Eagles fans are literally chanting “Fire Kevin” in the stands and the stadium mics are picking it up loud.



Fans did not get their wish, at least for the time being. When asked about a potential change at playcaller, the Eagles head coach backed Patullo.

“This is the greatest team sport there is, and it is never about one person,” Sirianni said during his postgame press conference. “

“I have confidence in the entire group. I know it will keep coming back to Kevin. If I thought it was one thing, then you make those changes. Obviously, it’s a lot of different things. I don’t think it is Kevin.”

The Eagles’ offense has looked anemic through 12 games this season, which is in stark contrast to last season’s Super-Bowl-winning offense. The offense has looked even worse over the past four weeks, with the team putting up just 15.5 points per contest during that span.

The most glaring regression has been the play of Saquon Barkley, who has gone from MVP finalist to middle-of-the-pack running back in the span of a few months.

With Patullo taking the offensive reins from previous OC Kellen Moore, who became the head coach of the New Orleans Saints, it’s not hard to see why fans are pinning the blame on him.

Despite the Eagles’ offensive struggles, the team still sits at a solid 8-4 through Week 13. Philly’s elite defense may be masking the team’s offensive inefficiencies thus far. If the Eagles drop a few more games, Sirianni may have a harder time staying loyal to Patullo.