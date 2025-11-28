Eagles fans loudly booed Nick Sirianni for questionable decision

Philadelphia Eagles fans were fuming at their team after the first half of Friday’s game against the Chicago Bears, and coach Nick Sirianni took a lot of heat for one particular decision.

The Eagles’ offense once again struggled at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. on Friday, scoring just three points against the Bears. The Eagles tallied just two first downs and 83 total yards in the half while running only 17 plays.

Sirianni remained conservative right down to the half. The Eagles got the ball back down a touchdown with 2:47 left, and completed a 1-yard pass on the first play of the drive. Sirianni then opted to let the clock run down to the two-minute warning instead of trying to run another play, leading to loud boos.

The Eagles started this drive with 2:47 on the clock. They ran one play for one yard and let 47 seconds drain off the clock. https://t.co/rkn3unZndB — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) November 28, 2025

The Eagles did have all three timeouts left, and Sirianni was likely trying to prevent the Bears from getting the ball back before halftime. Given how bad the offense had been up to that point, however, fans did not care one bit.

Sirianni’s plan did not work, as the Eagles wound up going three-and-out. Sirianni was angrily yelling on the sideline at that point as the boos got louder.

The #Eagles just got boo’ed off the field, Nick Sirianni is pissed, Jalen Hurts looks dejected. Not pretty in Philly: pic.twitter.com/iFwNWlCZ42 — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) November 28, 2025

The Eagles were loudly booed off the field at halftime, and they were lucky to only be down a touchdown.

Let’s check in on the 8-3 reigning Super Bowl champs as they head in for the half, down by 7 on a short week … pic.twitter.com/K2PLNh5LAr — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 28, 2025

The Philadelphia offense has been a source of frustration for much of the season, but things have hit a fever pitch after their collapse against the Dallas Cowboys last week. The team is 8-3, but if the offense does not turn around, they will have a hard time repeating as Super Bowl champions.