Report: Eagles prepared to use franchise tag on 1 key player

The Philadelphia Eagles have work to do if they want to keep their NFC championship team together, and they plan to start with a key member of their defense.

Adam Caplan revealed on the “Inside the Birds” podcast that the Eagles plan to use the franchise tag on safety CJ Gardner-Johnson if the two sides fail to agree on a long-term contract. The 25-year-old safety is coming off his first season with the Eagles, but has clearly made an impression on the organization.

#Eagles Safety CJ Gardner-Johnson will receive the franchise tag if he and the team can't reach a long-term deal, according to @caplannfl After getting traded by the #Saints to Philly, Gardner-Johnson recorded 6 INTs in 12 games this season. Tied for the league lead. pic.twitter.com/NY9QsxuB0K — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 20, 2023

Gardner-Johnson was acquired in a preseason trade with New Orleans and quickly became an integral part of the Philadelphia defense. His six interceptions in 12 games tied for the league lead.

This is just one piece of business the Eagles will have to sort out before the start of the 2023 season. As important as Gardner-Johnson is, however, there is an even bigger issue they will have to resolve.