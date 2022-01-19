Eagles GM reveals team’s plan for Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts had a game to forget in his playoff debut against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but all indications are that it did not change the way the Philadelphia Eagles feel about him.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman told reporters on Wednesday that Hurts has done enough to earn the starting quarterback job heading into 2022. He said the team wanted to see Hurts “take the bull by the horns” this year and they feel he did that. Roseman added that it is up to the Eagles to give Hurts the pieces he needs to succeed.

“Yes. For us, we have to do whatever we can to continue to develop and continue to put better players around him. That’s on us to continue to build this team.” – Howie Roseman on if Jalen Hurts is the starting quarterback next season — 975TheFanatic (@975TheFanatic) January 19, 2022

Those are fairly strong comments from Roseman. He could have just as easily said something cliche like the Eagles are going to “evaluate all their options.” Instead, he expressed full confidence in Hurts.

Hurts went 23/43 for 258 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday’s 31-15 loss. It should be noted that he was playing through an injury, but he did not look ready for the big stage. Despite that, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni had nothing but positive things to say about Hurts after the game. That sentiment appears to be shared throughout the organization.

Photo: Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs off the field after loss against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports