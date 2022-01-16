 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, January 16, 2022

Nick Sirianni makes firm statement about Jalen Hurts’ future

January 16, 2022
by Grey Papke

Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles have not always seemed committed to Jalen Hurts as their long-term quarterback, but it certainly sounds as though he has won over his head coach.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni gave Hurts a significant vote of confidence Sunday even after Philadelphia’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sirianni said he feels “really good” about the future of the quarterback position with Hurts running the show.

The decision on the Eagles’ quarterback situation is not solely down to Sirianni, but this can’t be bad news for Hurts. After all, they were being linked to other prominent quarterbacks at times during the season, suggesting Hurts still had some convincing to do.

Sirianni’s comments come following a game in which Hurts didn’t actually perform all that well. Still, the Eagles look fully committed to him as their quarterback of the future.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus