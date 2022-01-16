Nick Sirianni makes firm statement about Jalen Hurts’ future

The Philadelphia Eagles have not always seemed committed to Jalen Hurts as their long-term quarterback, but it certainly sounds as though he has won over his head coach.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni gave Hurts a significant vote of confidence Sunday even after Philadelphia’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sirianni said he feels “really good” about the future of the quarterback position with Hurts running the show.

More from #Eagles coach Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts: “I feel really good with what we have in place at the QB position. He had a great year.” — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) January 16, 2022

The decision on the Eagles’ quarterback situation is not solely down to Sirianni, but this can’t be bad news for Hurts. After all, they were being linked to other prominent quarterbacks at times during the season, suggesting Hurts still had some convincing to do.

Sirianni’s comments come following a game in which Hurts didn’t actually perform all that well. Still, the Eagles look fully committed to him as their quarterback of the future.