 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, January 16, 2022

Jalen Hurts in walking boot for ankle injury after Eagles’ playoff loss

January 16, 2022
by Larry Brown

Jalen Hurts in pads

Jalen Hurts was in a walking boot after his Philadelphia Eagles’ season came to an end on Sunday.

Hurts’ Eagles got dominated 31-15 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their NFC Wild Card game. Philly’s points didn’t come until the fourth quarter, after they were already down 31-0.

Hurts went 23/43 for 258 yards, a touchdown pass and two interceptions. He rushed eight times for 39 yards. The second-year quarterback walked into the media room postgame with a boot on his left foot.

Hurts says he has been dealing with the injury since November and that he hopes he won’t need surgery.

If the Eagles indeed are committed to Hurts longterm, they better hope that the young quarterback’s ankle was the reason for his poor play. Otherwise, getting shutout through three quarters and adding in points when the game was out of hand isn’t the kind of playoff showing that inspires confidence. The team does seem to feel good about him though.

Photo: Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs off the field after loss against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus