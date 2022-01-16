Jalen Hurts in walking boot for ankle injury after Eagles’ playoff loss

Jalen Hurts was in a walking boot after his Philadelphia Eagles’ season came to an end on Sunday.

Hurts’ Eagles got dominated 31-15 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their NFC Wild Card game. Philly’s points didn’t come until the fourth quarter, after they were already down 31-0.

Hurts went 23/43 for 258 yards, a touchdown pass and two interceptions. He rushed eight times for 39 yards. The second-year quarterback walked into the media room postgame with a boot on his left foot.

Hurts says he has been dealing with the injury since November and that he hopes he won’t need surgery.

Jalen Hurts entered the interview room with a walking boot on his left foot. Asked if he’ll need surgery for ankle injury he’s been dealing with since late November, he said “I hope not.” — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) January 16, 2022

If the Eagles indeed are committed to Hurts longterm, they better hope that the young quarterback’s ankle was the reason for his poor play. Otherwise, getting shutout through three quarters and adding in points when the game was out of hand isn’t the kind of playoff showing that inspires confidence. The team does seem to feel good about him though.

Photo: Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs off the field after loss against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports