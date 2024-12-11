Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie makes big decision with franchise

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie began exploring a sale of a minority share of the franchise earlier this year, and he has now pulled the trigger.

Lurie and the Eagles on Wednesday received NFL approval to sell an 8 percent stake in the team to two family investors, according to multiple reports.

The sale was based on an $8.3 billion valuation, making the 8 percent stake worth roughly $664 million. Lurie purchased the Eagles for $185 million in 1994.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Lurie will maintain complete control of the Eagles after the sale.

Jeffrey Lurie and the Philadelphia Eagles received NFL approval for the sale of an 8% interest of the team to two family investors, per league source. The sale was based on a valuation of the team up to $8.3 billion and Lurie maintains complete control of the team. pic.twitter.com/57jJUOs0Xu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 11, 2024

Initial estimates over the summer were that the Eagles would be valued at around $7.5 billion. The Washington Commanders sold for a record $6 billion last year.

The Eagles have enjoyed great success since Lurie took over as owner. They have been to the Super Bowl three times under the ownership group, though Lurie has admitted to having some regrets.