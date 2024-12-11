 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, December 11, 2024

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie makes big decision with franchise

December 11, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Jeffrey Lurie looking on

Jan 2, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie on the field before the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie began exploring a sale of a minority share of the franchise earlier this year, and he has now pulled the trigger.

Lurie and the Eagles on Wednesday received NFL approval to sell an 8 percent stake in the team to two family investors, according to multiple reports.

The sale was based on an $8.3 billion valuation, making the 8 percent stake worth roughly $664 million. Lurie purchased the Eagles for $185 million in 1994.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Lurie will maintain complete control of the Eagles after the sale.

Initial estimates over the summer were that the Eagles would be valued at around $7.5 billion. The Washington Commanders sold for a record $6 billion last year.

The Eagles have enjoyed great success since Lurie took over as owner. They have been to the Super Bowl three times under the ownership group, though Lurie has admitted to having some regrets.

Article Tags

Jeffrey LuriePhiladelphia Eagles
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus