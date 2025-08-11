Eagles Pro Bowler Landon Dickerson carted off field with leg injury

Alarm bells sounded for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday as star offensive lineman Landon Dickerson suffered an injury during practice.

The four-year veteran got hurt late into the Eagles’ open practice held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. The injury occurred in front of a packed stadium as Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts connected with Saquon Barkley on a pass play. The estimated crowd of almost 60,000 went silent as the standout lineman stayed on the ground.

Dickerson was unable to put much weight on his right leg as he was helped off the field. He was later taken into the tunnel on a cart. Brett Toth replaced him in the practice session.

Eagles three-time Pro-Bowl guard Landon Dickerson was carted off the practice field Sunday night with a leg injury, unable to put any weight on it. pic.twitter.com/RIXP2TqipT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2025

Landon Dickerson getting carted inside: pic.twitter.com/VQwzfRuf4M — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 11, 2025

The 26-year-old was on the Eagles’ injury report with a knee issue during Saturday’s private practice. Dickerson’s name was not on the injury report for Sunday’s practice event.

Dickerson plays a vital role for the Eagles’ offensive line, considered by many to be the best in the NFL. The Alabama alum has been the picture of health over his first four seasons in the NFL. He played and started in all but two games for Philadelphia over the last three seasons — all Pro Bowl campaigns for Dickerson.