Eagles get positive injury news on Pro Bowl player who was carted off

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Landon Dickerson suffered what looked like a serious injury during practice last week, but the team has since received some positive news.

Dickerson was carted off the field after he injured his right leg during a practice that drew roughly 60,000 fans at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., on Sunday. The 26-year-old was unable to put much weight on his right leg, which led to speculation that he may have suffered a significant knee injury.

Dickerson underwent tests on Monday that revealed the injury is not as serious as feared. He is expected to have a “minor procedure” to repair his meniscus but could be ready to return for the Eagles’ season-opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 4.

Best-case scenario: Eagles Pro-Bowl guard Landon Dickerson will undergo what’s being described as “a minor procedure” on the meniscus in his right knee in the coming days. Dickerson then will be considered week to week, with the goal of returning for the Thursday night, Sept. 4… https://t.co/YyVFJP5uhT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2025

A second-round pick out of Alabama in 2021, Dickerson has been one of the anchors of an Eagles offensive line that is one of the best in the NFL. He made the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons.

Dickerson signed a 4-year, $84 million contract extension with the Eagles prior to last season. The deal made him the highest-paid offensive guard in NFL history at the time.

Had Dickerson suffered a season-ending injury, the Eagles would have had a massive hole to fill along their offensive front. The team is undoubtedly breathing a huge relief of relief.