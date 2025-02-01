Eagles All-Pro player answers whether he will retire after Super Bowl

One Philadelphia Eagles player has answered the questions about his possible retirement.

Lane Johnson spoke with the media Saturday, a week ahead of the upcoming Super Bowl. The Eagles tackle said that he will be playing again next season, regardless of the outcome of the big game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Johnson told reporters he is “definitely” not retiring after the game, win or lose.

Johnson also has revenge on his mind.

“We didn’t finish what we started a few years ago. We have a chance to do something special,” Johnson said.

Johnson is referring to what happened two years ago when the Eagles lost 38-35 to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

Why would retirement be a consideration for Johnson? He turns 35 in May and has said that retirement is something he considers. He is playing one year at a time.

“To be honest with you, I’ve thought about playing this year and maybe two more,” Johnson said in November 2022. He finished out that season, and this would be the second year of the “two more.” So based on that timeline, retirement was a possibility for the six-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman.

Johnson does seem stoked about the upcoming game. He shared a motivational post on his X account Saturday in which he made clear how fired up he is.

“We ain’t done yet!!” Johnson wrote.

The Chiefs are listed as slight favorites in the game. They are attempting to win their third championship in a row and will have to beat the Eagles twice to make that happen.