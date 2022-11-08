Eagles Pro Bowler hints at potentially retiring soon

The Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in the NFL this season, but one of their veterans is already thinking about when he may call it quits.

Speaking at a depression treatment clinic in New Jersey during the team’s mini-bye week, longtime Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson discussed the potential end of his NFL career.

“To be honest with you,” said Johnson, per Josh Tolentino of the Philly Inquirer. “I’ve thought about playing this year and maybe two more.”

“A lot of that is because of my kids,” he continued. “I don’t want to be away from my kids more than I already am. They’re in Oklahoma. I only see them half the year. That’s all the time I get to spend with them. That’s a drag.”

The 32-year-old Johnson is in his tenth NFL season and is currently signed through 2025. He also took a three-game leave of absence in the middle of last season to deal with depression and anxiety issues. You can read more about Johnson’s mental health journey in Tolentino’s full article here.

Johnson is a three-time Pro Bowler, a two-time All-Pro, and started for the Eagles team that won Super Bowl LII in 2018. Additionally, he already has about $100 million in career earnings and has become a viral star on more occasions than one. With that in mind, it is perfectly understandable why Johnson might be ready to call it a career soon.