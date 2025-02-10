Eagles pulled slick move to give Nick Sirianni his Gatorade bath

The Super Bowl Gatorade bath came early on Sunday for Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.

The Eagles led the Kansas City Chiefs 40-14 with just 2:52 left at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. With Philadelphia up by four scores, the game’s result was all but settled.

During a stoppage in play, Eagles wide receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith teamed up to take one of the team’s Gatorade coolers. They slyly maneuvered their way to Sirianni and even had to hide behind some teammates, Looney Tunes-style, to avoid being seen. Their efforts paid off as Sirianni was completely blindsided once the Gatorade was poured over his head.

The man once on the hot seat takes the ultimate shower to cool off. pic.twitter.com/rn1bERORk9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 10, 2025

Brown and Smith showed elite situational awareness when they decided to get the Gatorade bath over with before the 2-minute warning. Every championship-winning coach knows it’s coming once the game ends. With the game completely lopsided, the two star wideouts maintained the element of surprise.

Sirianni and Brown were seen jawing at each other on the Eagles’ sideline earlier in the contest. It’s safe to say the two quickly put that behind them.