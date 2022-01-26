Eagles Pro Bowler announces his retirement

The Philadelphia Eagles have said they are confident in their offense heading into next season with Jalen Hurts, but they suddenly have another hole to fill on their offensive line.

Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks announced on Wednesday that he is retiring. The 32-year-old is in his sixth season with the Eagles, though he has missed almost all of the last two with injuries.

Brooks played in just two games this year due to a pectoral injury. He missed all of 2020 with a torn Achilles. The guard made three straight Pro Bowls from 2017-2019. Brooks cited the injuries as the main reason he is calling it a career.

Brandon Brooks wrestled with retirement since last offseason. Body has taken a lot through recent injuries. Knows he can still play but not sure he can hold up. To #Eagles fans: “Y’all will always be family to me. … I will be an Eagle forever and will always bleed green.” — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 26, 2022

Prior to his announcement, Brooks restructured his deal with the Eagles to free up salary cap space for the team.

So the context on this from earlier is the #Eagles redid Brandon Brooks’ deal to manage the salary cap hit this year and push more into the future. Brooks now thanking the team, as well as the #Texans, and the many players he played alongside. https://t.co/0fRSRkWPf0 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 26, 2022

The Eagles seem committed to Hurts going into 2022, despite his struggles in their playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With Brooks retiring, it would not be a surprise to see them address the O-line in the draft.

Photo: Aug 12, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Brandon Brooks before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports