Eagles looking to interview Kellen Moore for head coach job

Kellen Moore turned down the Boise State head coaching job to remain with the Dallas Cowboys as offensive coordinator, but could he suddenly have an opportunity to become a head coach in the NFL?

The Philadelphia Eagles have requested permission to interview Moore for their head coaching vacancy, ESPN’s Todd Archer reports.

Moore had reportedly accepted the Boise State job before changing his mind and signing an extension with the Cowboys. The former Boise State quarterback openly said he was interested in the job, but the belief is that he met with Jerry Jones and was convinced to remain in Dallas. Some have even wondered if Jones told Moore he will be the head-coach-in-waiting, which is what happened with Jason Garrett before he became the head coach of the Cowboys.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie may have been the only one who wanted Doug Pederson gone, which appears to have left the organization scrambling for a replacement.

Moore, 32, had not been part of the NFL head coaching conversation prior to the Eagles expressing interest. It still seems unlikely that he would take the job after signing an extension with Dallas, but he’d be crazy to not consider it.