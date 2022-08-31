Eagles give up on former first-round pick

The Philadelphia Eagles are moving on from a former first-round pick by trading him to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Eagles traded wide receiver Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday. The Eagles will receive a pair of draft picks in exchange, with one potentially being as high as the fourth round.

Trade: Eagles are sending WR Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2023 7th-round pick and a 2024 conditional 4th-round pick that would deescalate to a 5th-round pick if certain statistical marks are not met, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2022

Whatever the pick turns out to be, it certainly shows that the 2020 first-round pick was a bust for Philadelphia. The Eagles elected Reagor 21st overall and simply never got enough production from him. He was clearly on borrowed time with the team judging from comments made about him earlier in the offseason.

In his two seasons with the Eagles, Reagor made 64 catches for 695 yards with three touchdowns. He will be looking for a fresh start in Minnesota, though he won’t have much of a role there to begin with.