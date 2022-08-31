 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, August 31, 2022

Eagles give up on former first-round pick

August 31, 2022
by Grey Papke
Jalen Reagor at a press conference

Feb 25, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; TCU Horned Frogs receiver Jalen Reagor speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles are moving on from a former first-round pick by trading him to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Eagles traded wide receiver Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday. The Eagles will receive a pair of draft picks in exchange, with one potentially being as high as the fourth round.

Whatever the pick turns out to be, it certainly shows that the 2020 first-round pick was a bust for Philadelphia. The Eagles elected Reagor 21st overall and simply never got enough production from him. He was clearly on borrowed time with the team judging from comments made about him earlier in the offseason.

In his two seasons with the Eagles, Reagor made 64 catches for 695 yards with three touchdowns. He will be looking for a fresh start in Minnesota, though he won’t have much of a role there to begin with.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus