Eagles veteran offers flattering AJ Brown comparison

The Philadelphia Eagles are beginning to realize just how good newly-acquired wide receiver AJ Brown is.

That is certainly true for offensive lineman Lane Johnson. Johnson, a nine-year NFL veteran, told JAKIB Sports’ Sports Take on Thursday that Brown reminds him of another accomplished wide receiver in Anquan Boldin.

“When you look at him on the hoof, you think of Anquan Boldin,” Johnson said, via Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports. “He’s 6-1, 225, and looks like he’s about that action. When you watch the tape and realize that he is — he’s a special guy.”

Boldin may not have been one of the biggest stars during his playing career, but he was one of the most consistent receivers in the game. The three-time Pro Bowler eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark seven times in his career and was a key part of multiple contending teams. If the Eagles can get something similar from Brown, they will be in great shape. You need only see what Brown’s former teammates thought of him to understand that Johnson isn’t far off the mark here.