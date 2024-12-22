Earl Thomas’ estranged wife charged for allegedly swindling Seahawks legend

Earl Thomas’ estranged wife Nina Thomas was charged earlier this month over allegations that she had defrauded the former Seattle Seahawks safety.

Nina allegedly began a scheme in Sept. 2021 to swindle money from the Super Bowl winner according to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports. Nina is facing multiple counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft. She was taken into custody on Dec. 16 and was later released.

Nina and a co-conspirator, whose name was redacted from court documents, allegedly defrauded Earl of over $2.7 million in funds and various properties. The accused were said to have transferred the assets to their own bank accounts without the three-time All-Pro’s knowledge. Some of the money was reportedly used to purchase breast implants and a Hermes Birkin handbag.

Last year, Earl was a victim of a similar scam executed by Nina’s ex-boyfriend. It remains unclear if the same ex-boyfriend is the unnamed accused who had allegedly conspired with Nina.

Earl and Nina Thomas got married in 2016. But after just a few years of marriage, the two began making headlines for their very public disputes.

In 2020, the couple had a frightening altercation in a parking lot that involved a loaded gun. A year later, Nina got a restraining order against Earl over his alleged drunken incidents.