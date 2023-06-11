Video shows frightening altercation between Earl Thomas, ex-wife

Earl Thomas and his ex-wife split nearly three years ago following a disturbing altercation, and some footage from the incident surfaced over the weekend.

TMZ obtained the police body camera footage that was taken outside an Airbnb in Austin, Texas, on April 13, 2020. Officers responded to a call of a domestic disturbance and found Thomas and his ex, Nina Heisser, arguing in a parking lot with weapons in their hands. Thomas was holding a gun at the time and Heisser had a knife.

The video shows an officer pointing his gun in the direction of Thomas and Heisser and ordering them to drop their weapons. Both complied and laid face down on the ground. Thomas can then be heard telling police that Heisser is his wife and that she “caught me cheating.” Heisser said the same.

While being questioned by police, Heisser admitted that she and her sister-in-law went to the Airbnb to confront Thomas after she hacked the former All-Pro safety’s Snapchat account and learned his location. Heisser said she brought Thomas’ gun with her to scare him and admitted to pointing it at Earl’s head after she found him “naked in bed” with a woman. Heisser told police she took the magazine out, but she was unaware that a round was in the chamber.

Thomas was able to wrestle the gun away from Heisser. The argument spilled over into the parking lot, which is where Heisser was arrested and booked for burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Thomas was not arrested.

The charges were all dismissed in 2021, but the body camera footage lines up with the wild details that were reported at the time of the incident in 2020.

Heisser obtained a restraining order against Thomas in 2021 following what she described as multiple drunken incidents. Thomas was arrested last year for violating the restraining order by allegedly sending threatening messages.

Thomas, 34, was a big part of the “Legion of Boom” defense for the Seattle Seahawks. He won a Super Bowl and made seven Pro Bowls with Seattle. He last played in the NFL in 2019 with the Baltimore Ravens, who cut Thomas in 2020 for fighting with teammates.