Eddy Pineiro blows game for Panthers with two missed kicks

October 30, 2022
by Larry Brown
Eddy Pineiro reacts

Eddy Pineiro and D.J. Moore teamed up on Sunday to choke away a win for the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers lost 37-34 in overtime to the Atlanta Falcons, but that defeat came after Pineiro missed two kicks that would have given Carolina the win.

The first missed kick came on a 48-yard extra point attempt with the game tied at 34 and 12 seconds left. Wide receiver D.J. Moore caught a 62-yard TD to tie the game, but he took his helmet off in his celebration and was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. That turned a standard 33-yard extra point attempt into a much more difficult 48-yard attempt, which Pineiro missed.

Then in overtime, the Falcons got the ball first, but Marcus Mariota was intercepted. The Panthers had the ball at the Falcons 20 and ended up attempting a 32-yard field goal attempt for the win, but Pineiro hooked that kick too.

After getting a second life, Atlanta drove and kicked the winning field goal for the 37-34 overtime victory.

Pineiro had made both field goal and both extra point attempts he had earlier in the game. Prior to Sunday, the 27-year-old kicker had only missed one kick (field goal or extra point) all season.

