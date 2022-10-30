Eddy Pineiro blows game for Panthers with two missed kicks

Eddy Pineiro and D.J. Moore teamed up on Sunday to choke away a win for the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers lost 37-34 in overtime to the Atlanta Falcons, but that defeat came after Pineiro missed two kicks that would have given Carolina the win.

The first missed kick came on a 48-yard extra point attempt with the game tied at 34 and 12 seconds left. Wide receiver D.J. Moore caught a 62-yard TD to tie the game, but he took his helmet off in his celebration and was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. That turned a standard 33-yard extra point attempt into a much more difficult 48-yard attempt, which Pineiro missed.

Panthers kicker Eddy Pineiro missing the PAT. Panthers/Falcons are now in OT.pic.twitter.com/BzBr5qAqpP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 30, 2022

Then in overtime, the Falcons got the ball first, but Marcus Mariota was intercepted. The Panthers had the ball at the Falcons 20 and ended up attempting a 32-yard field goal attempt for the win, but Pineiro hooked that kick too.

Eddy Pineiro misses the 33 yard GW FG attempt! pic.twitter.com/D3k1mP0szx — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) October 30, 2022

After getting a second life, Atlanta drove and kicked the winning field goal for the 37-34 overtime victory.

Pineiro had made both field goal and both extra point attempts he had earlier in the game. Prior to Sunday, the 27-year-old kicker had only missed one kick (field goal or extra point) all season.