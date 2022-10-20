Elijah Moore wants trade but Jets unwilling to move him

Elijah Moore is now the second New York Jets wide receiver to seek a trade, but he may be out of luck.

Moore did not practice on Thursday amid some frustration with his role. The team initially said Moore missed practice for personal reasons, but then we learned the receiver had requested a trade.

However, both Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter say that the Jets are unwilling to grant Moore’s request.

Sources: #Jets WR Elijah Moore, frustrated with his role and usage, has asked for a trade. The team has no plans at all to trade him. The former second rounder was targeted once in the win over the #Packers, but the play was negated by a penalty. pic.twitter.com/JJvSbnxXZ1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 20, 2022

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is hoping that Moore will be patient and wait for his role to grow. Wilson only completed 10 passes in the team’s win against Green Bay last week, and 14 the week before. For a receiver looking to put up stats, there are more appealing situations elsewhere.

Moore, 22, has 16 catches for 203 yards this season. He had 43 catches for 538 yards and 5 touchdowns as a rookie last season.