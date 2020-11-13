Emmanuel Sanders enjoyed sticking it to Tom Brady’s team

Tom Brady has been embarrassed by very few NFL teams during his legendary career, so you can understand why players who manage to get the best of him take great enjoyment in it. That was the case for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders last week.

Sanders and the Saints dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers en route to a 38-3 win, which was one of the worst blowout losses of Brady’s career. While he said he has no negative feelings toward Brady, Sanders admitted this week that it felt great to stomp the six-time Super Bowl champion.

“Look, I don’t have a problem with Tom Brady, but anytime you get to smash a Tom Brady, who doesn’t appreciate that?” Sanders said, via Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Advocate.

Sanders caught four passes in the game and scored a touchdown. Drew Brees and the Saints were firing on all cylinders offensively, but the big story was Brady throwing three interceptions and not leading Tampa to a touchdown. Brady played so poorly that Bucs coach Bruce Arians once again made some critical remarks about the 43-year-old.

Sanders isn’t the only one on the New Orleans side who felt great about the way the game went, and Brady’s struggles led to the embarrassing outcome for Tampa.