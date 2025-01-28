Eric Bieniemy was viewed as top candidate for notable NFL job?

Eric Bieniemy was fired after just one season as the offensive coordinator at UCLA, but apparently the former Kansas City Chiefs assistant recently received consideration for at least one notable NFL job.

Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports reported on Tuesday that Bieniemy was viewed as a “top candidate” for the New England Patriots offensive coordinator job. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel decided to hire Josh McDaniels instead.

Bieniemy has had “ongoing” talks with other NFL teams, according to Schultz.

UCLA went 5-7 this season, which was their first year in the Big Ten and first under Deshaun Foster, who assumed the head coaching role late in the year after Chip Kelly surprisingly left the program. The team’s offense averaged 18.4 points per game, which ranked them 126th of 134 schools. Their offense averaged just 328.8 yards per game.

Bieniemy, a former running back who was also a running backs coach at UCLA from 2003-2005, was fired from his position. Though, the 55-year-old’s agent had an interesting way of framing things.

Bieniemy is best known for being the offensive coordinator of the Chiefs from 2018-2022. Many felt he should have been a head coach candidate because of his accomplishments in Kansas City, but the team has continued to thrive without him.

A rumor last month claimed Bieniemy had landed a job with another Big Ten program, but apparently he is still exploring NFL opportunities.