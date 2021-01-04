Eric Bieniemy to interview for at least these three head coaching jobs

As expected, Eric Bieniemy is in high demand as an NFL head coach candidate.

The Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator has at least three interviews lined up for head coaching vacancies around the league. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, and New York Jets have formally requested permission to speak to Bieniemy about their coaching positions.

It’s no surprise to see Bieniemy near the top of a lot of teams’ wishlists. That was the case last offseason as well, though he didn’t land a job then. Bieniemy, who has been in charge of the Kansas City offense since 2018, has received a lot of credit for the Chiefs’ exciting and innovative offense. It seems like he has an excellent chance of getting a job this time around.

It’s worth noting the absence of one team from this list that has a quarterback that appears very interested in working with Bieniemy.