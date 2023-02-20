Eric Bieniemy has 1 big difference in his Commanders contract

Longtime Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy officially took a new job over the weekend, and the new position came with something his former one never did — a multiyear agreement.

Bieniemy on Saturday signed a multiyear deal to become the offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders. While details of coach contracts are not made public, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk was told by a source that Bieniemy only signed one-year deals with the Chiefs in each of his five seasons as the team’s OC.

The one-year contracts were viewed as beneficial for both sides. Bieniemy always had an opportunity to leave for another job, while the Chiefs were not financially obligated to bring him back any season if they decided to make a change. Though, Bieniemy obviously had less job and financial security under the year-to-year arrangement.

Bieniemy was never Kansas City’s primary playcaller, as Andy Reid has always taken on that responsibility. In addition to calling plays in Washington, Bieniemy will also hold the title of assistant head coach.

Though he has been pursuing head coach opportunities in recent years, Bieniemy seems pleased with his new gig. He had quite the flex while signing his Commanders contract over the weekend.