Eric Bieniemy makes big statement while signing Commanders contract

The Washington Commanders officially confirmed Eric Bieniemy as the team’s new offensive coordinator on Saturday, and the former Chiefs offensive coordinator had a bit of a statement to make upon signing.

The Commanders shared an image of Bieniemy signing his new contract with the team, and plenty noticed one big thing: the new offensive coordinator’s Super Bowl ring was front and center.

Now at the helm on offense: 𝐄𝐁 pic.twitter.com/cb2KW5Mz5P — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 18, 2023

That is Bieniemy’s ring from winning Super Bowl LIV with the Chiefs three years ago. He has another one coming from the team’s win last week.

The Commanders aggressively went after Bieniemy, and it is easy to see why. The ring is proof of success, after all, and definitely seems like a hint about where the goal should be with his new organization. He will have a lot more control over the offense in Washington as well.