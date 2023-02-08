Eric Bieniemy a ‘prime candidate’ for 2 OC jobs

Eric Bieniemy’s contract with the Kansas City Chiefs expires after this season, and he will have a few options if he wants to leave his current team.

Bieniemy is a “prime candidate” for two offensive coordinator jobs, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday. Those jobs are with the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens.

Chiefs’ OC Eric Bieniemy remains a prime candidate for the offensive coordinator jobs with the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 8, 2023

Those two positions were mentioned last week as possibilities for Bieniemy. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport noted that Bieniemy would have full play-calling duties with either of those teams. By comparison, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is believed to have a very strong say in Kansas City’s offense.

Since Kansas City is playing in the Super Bowl on Sunday, we believe no announcement about Bieniemy’s future should be expected until at least next week. The 53-year-old joined the Chiefs as a running backs coach when Reid took over in 2013. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018 and has served in that role ever since.

Washington is looking for a new offensive coordinator after firing Scott Turner, who has since been hired by the Raiders. The Ravens need a new offensive coordinator after parting ways with Greg Roman.