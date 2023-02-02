 Skip to main content
Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC

February 2, 2023
by Grey Papke
Eric Bieniemy smiling

August 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Bieniemy will once again be a coaching free agent after the Super Bowl, and two teams other than the Kansas City Chiefs may be prepared to vie for his services.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday that the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens are two teams to watch for Bieniemy. The Chiefs offensive coordinator could get full play-calling duties if he leaves the Chiefs, which may be tempting.

A number of teams, including those two, had been linked to Bieniemy recently. While the highly-touted offensive coordinator has not landed a head coaching position, his work with the Kansas City offense has been widely applauded.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid has never hidden his admiration for Bieniemy, so it is entirely reasonable that the Chiefs might try to keep him. The decision might ultimately come down to whether Bieniemy wants more control that he could get elsewhere.

.

