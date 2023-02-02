Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC

Eric Bieniemy will once again be a coaching free agent after the Super Bowl, and two teams other than the Kansas City Chiefs may be prepared to vie for his services.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday that the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens are two teams to watch for Bieniemy. The Chiefs offensive coordinator could get full play-calling duties if he leaves the Chiefs, which may be tempting.

A number of teams, including those two, had been linked to Bieniemy recently. While the highly-touted offensive coordinator has not landed a head coaching position, his work with the Kansas City offense has been widely applauded.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid has never hidden his admiration for Bieniemy, so it is entirely reasonable that the Chiefs might try to keep him. The decision might ultimately come down to whether Bieniemy wants more control that he could get elsewhere.