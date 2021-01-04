Robert Saleh set to interview for these three head coaching jobs

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is expected to be one of the hottest names on the coaching market this offseason, and it’s shaping up that way so far.

49ers general manager John Lynch revealed Monday that the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Atlanta Falcons have all asked for permission to interview Saleh for their head coaching positions. That means at least three of the six teams with coaching vacancies want to talk to Saleh, with more to possibly come.

Saleh was a big-name coaching candidate last offseason after the 49ers reached the Super Bowl, largely on the strength of his defensive unit. This year he appears even more likely to land a job. He’s been linked to the Lions before, as he is a Michigan native who got his start in coaching at Michigan State.

The Jaguars’ request is an indication that they are running a full and comprehensive search, even though it sounds like there’s one huge name they may be targeting.