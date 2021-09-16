Eric Bieniemy responds to USC head coach rumors

One of the more significant names linked to the USC head coaching position is Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. For now, at least, Bieniemy isn’t taking the bait.

Bieniemy was asked about the rumors on Thursday and he brushed them aside, stating his focus is on preparing for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

“I am where my feet are,” Bieniemy said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “When it’s all said and done, I am focused on the task at hand. I’m not worried about anything, where my name is being mentioned. My job right now is to make sure that we’re preparing for this weekend’s opponent.

“If USC reached out to me right now, my answer would be ‘I am preparing for this team to play against the Baltimore Ravens.’ That’s how I roll … My job is to make sure that we’re ready to play a complete, sound, 60-minute football game so that we can come out and win the game.”

The timing of USC’s decision to fire Clay Helton certainly isn’t conducive to getting a lot of immediate interest. The Bieniemy rumors, for instance, essentially state that many believe he will become a candidate down the road, not that he’s on the immediate radar right now. He’s not really going to be able to seriously consider this for several months, assuming he wants to consider it at all.

Some coaches who could talk now have been a bit less coy in talking about the USC job. Either way, it’ll be a while before the position is filled, meaning Bieniemy can brush off the talk right now pretty easily.