Eric Weddle shares funny way Rams approached him about return

The Los Angeles Rams pulled a surprise by bringing Eric Weddle out of retirement for the playoffs. According to Weddle, the process of doing so was actually pretty simple.

On Thursday, Weddle shared the story of how Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris reached out during the week to inquire about Weddle’s availability. As Weddle put it, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, Morris asked him, “You’re not fat and out of shape, are you?”

Weddle is not, by his own retelling, as he still worked out at NFL-level intensity. The veteran safety added that he has known Morris since 2007 and the two work well together, which was one of the reasons he was willing to come back for the playoffs.

Weddle’s abrupt return is a surprise, but an understandable one from the Rams’ perspective. The team may be down both starting safeties on Monday with Jordan Fuller out for the season and Taylor Rapp banged up, so Weddle’s help was needed.

