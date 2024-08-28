Ernest Jones makes surprising claim about how Rams handled his trade

The Los Angeles Rams abruptly traded linebacker Ernest Jones to the Tennessee Titans this week in a move that surprised a lot of observers. Jones was perhaps more surprised than anyone, at least based on his first public comments following the deal.

Jones spoke to reporters after arriving in Nashville on Wednesday, and he admitted his surprise at being traded. The fourth-year linebacker said he had actually been hoping and expecting to hear from the team over potential extension talks, but that the Rams never even tried to exchange numbers with him.

#Titans Ernest Jones is here in Nashville and practiced today… the knee is good to go! pic.twitter.com/VBufbXeO5Y — Kayla Anderson ✨ (@KaylaAndersonTV) August 28, 2024

“I’m just going to be completely honest — I was shocked,” Jones told reporters. “We got off the flight from Houston and I got told that I’d be traded. No bad blood. There wasn’t even any contract talks. We never even talked numbers. It was just, ‘Y’all aren’t extending me? OK, we’ll play this year out.’ So I was under the impression that I was going to finish this year in L.A. and then move on, but it happened earlier. Love my guys over there, love the team that gave me my opportunity, so it’s no hard feelings on my end.”

Clearly, Jones and the Rams were not on the same page. Initial reports suggested the Rams gave Jones permission to seek a trade after failing to make progress in contract talks. In a since-deleted social media post, Jones said he never even asked for a trade, and based on these quotes, it sounds like contract negotiations never even started.

Jones led the Rams with 145 total tackles last year, which was a career high. He also had 4.5 sacks and served as L.A.’s defensive playcaller. That makes their handling of his situation even stranger.