Rams LB Ernest Jones responds to trade rumor in since-deleted post

The Los Angeles Rams might be open to trading Ernest Jones IV, but the big question now is whether the linebacker asked to be dealt.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Sunday morning that the Rams have given Jones’ agents permission to seek a trade. Jones is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and he and the team have apparently made no progress toward a contract extension.

If the Rams have given Jones’ representatives permission to seek a trade, that would indicate that the 24-year-old — or his agents — sought that permission. Jones seemed to deny that with a social media post on Sunday afternoon that he quickly deleted.

“I never asked for a trade,” Jones wrote on X with a shrugging emoji.

BREAKING: Standout linebacker Ernest Jones NEVER requested a trade from the Los Angeles #Rams, he just posted. 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/MgweJxONZX — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) August 25, 2024

Perhaps there is some sort of disconnect between Jones and his agents. Even if Jones did not ask the Rams for a trade, it is possible his agents mentioned seeking a trade as a negotiating tactic. The Rams may have then responded by telling them to go for it.

Jones, a 2021 third-round pick out of South Carolina, led the Rams with 145 total tackles last year, which was a career high. He also had 4.5 sacks and is L.A.’s defensive playcaller. Jones has been viewed as the leader of the Rams’ defense, especially now that Aaron Donald has retired.

Jones is set to make $3.1 million in the final year of his rookie deal this season. He said last month that he loves playing for the Rams and wants to remain with the team, but he alluded to the “business side” of football and said the situation is not totally in his control.