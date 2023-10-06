ESPN analyst shares how 49ers have changed offense for Brock Purdy

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has been running essentially the same offense for years, and it makes sense that he would not change much given how successful the system has been. However, one ESPN analyst noted this week that something has looked a bit different for the Niners through four games.

During Thursday’s edition of “NFL Live,” former quarterback Dan Orlovsky provided an excellent breakdown of how Shanahan has managed to put even more pressure on defenses with Brock Purdy under center. Orlovsky observed that the 49ers have been running Shanahan’s usual 21 personnel, which features two backs and one tight end. Formations are still tight before the snap, but after that is where some changes have been implemented.

You can see Orlovsky’s full breakdown below:

This looks like a different @49ers offense to me Yes, still 21 personnel But they now, not only STRETCH you sideline to sideline but also do so vertically at the same time#NFLLIVE pic.twitter.com/kUgPDiTACu — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 5, 2023

Orlovsky showed how San Francisco has been stretching defenses both horizontally and vertically, which helps open up the field for Purdy. The second-year quarterback has been able to take advantage of that with accurate throws and quality reads.

Purdy has 1,019 yards, 5 touchdowns and no interceptions through four games. He has been a perfect fit for Shanahan’s offense, which virtually no one expected when the quarterback was drafted in the seventh round. The play-making ability the 49ers have on offense coupled with Purdy’s outstanding decision-making has allowed Shanahan to do even more as a playcaller.