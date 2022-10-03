ESPN analyst shares biggest concern about Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now 2-2 after getting beaten soundly by the Kansas City Chiefs 41-31 on Sunday night. One ESPN analyst shared what he feels is the biggest concern for the team.

Booger McFarland spoke on “Monday Night Countdown” ahead of the Los Angeles Rams-San Francisco 49ers game. A former first-round pick of the Bucs in 1999, McFarland said Tampa Bay’s defense is what concerns him more than the offense.

“My biggest concern about the Buccaneers has got nothing to do with their offense. Tom Brady will be fine,” McFarland said. “It’s the first time I’ve seen that defense get pushed around.

“There’s a fine line between being arrogant, and being confident. I watched the Buccaneers defense last night and I thought it teetered toward the line of arrogance. And this game of football will humble you.”

The Bucs’ offense seemed to be a concern the first three weeks of the season. They had averaged just 17 points per game despite going 2-1. Their wide receivers were banged up, and the offensive line did not look good.

But after seeing the Chiefs shred Tampa Bay’s defense, Booger’s concern is on the other side of the ball.

The good news for fans of the 2-2 Bucs is that the schedule becomes more favorable in the coming weeks.