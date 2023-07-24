 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, July 24, 2023

Report: ESPN could bring back former Pro Bowl player as analyst

July 24, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
A blue and white ESPN logo

Jan. 4, 2011; New Orleans, LA, USA; ESPN logo prior to the 2011 Sugar Bowl between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Louisiana Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN recently laid off more than a dozen of its on-air personalities, but it is possible that one who left for a different job could be returning to the network.

Jeff Saturday left his position as an NFL analyst for ESPN last year when he was surprisingly named interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported on Monday that both Saturday and ESPN executives are interested in a reunion but things are currently “up in the air.”

That meshes with what Richard Deitsch reported back in January when it was not yet known if Saturday would remain as head coach of the Colts. Indy then hired former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

Saturday remains popular among the media world. There was even talk that the former Pro Bowl center tried to use those connections to help him land the Colts job, though he was obviously unsuccessful.

A number of high-profile former athletes were part of ESPN’s latest round of layoffs, which was mostly about cutting costs. Whether Saturday returns may come down to his salary demands.

Article Tags

ESPNJeff Saturday
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus