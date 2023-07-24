Report: ESPN could bring back former Pro Bowl player as analyst

ESPN recently laid off more than a dozen of its on-air personalities, but it is possible that one who left for a different job could be returning to the network.

Jeff Saturday left his position as an NFL analyst for ESPN last year when he was surprisingly named interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported on Monday that both Saturday and ESPN executives are interested in a reunion but things are currently “up in the air.”

That meshes with what Richard Deitsch reported back in January when it was not yet known if Saturday would remain as head coach of the Colts. Indy then hired former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

Saturday remains popular among the media world. There was even talk that the former Pro Bowl center tried to use those connections to help him land the Colts job, though he was obviously unsuccessful.

A number of high-profile former athletes were part of ESPN’s latest round of layoffs, which was mostly about cutting costs. Whether Saturday returns may come down to his salary demands.